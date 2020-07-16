US slaps visa restrictions on Guyana officials
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Government says it regrets the decision taken by the United States to implement visa restrictions on individuals “undermining democracy” in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) country where the official results of the March 2 regional and general elections are still being awaited.
“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana. Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to such restrictions,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a live press conference streaming on the US Department of State Facebook page.
“The (David) Granger Government must respect the result of democratic elections and step aside,” Pompeo said.
But in a brief statement, the Granger Government said that “the matter affecting the outcome of Guyana's elections is still before courts, which is entirely the responsibility of the judiciary. No declaration has been made.
“The executive branch has not participated in the undermining of the electoral process and urges all countries interested in Guyana's development to await the logical conclusion of the process which is being managed by the elections commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana,” it said, adding that it has “not interfered in the functioning of the elections commission”.
The Government said it “regrets” the position of Washington.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy