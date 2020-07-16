US slaps visa restrictions on Guyana officials

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Government says it regrets the decision taken by the United States to implement visa restrictions on individuals “undermining democracy” in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) country where the official results of the March 2 regional and general elections are still being awaited.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana. Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to such restrictions,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a live press conference streaming on the US Department of State Facebook page.

“The (David) Granger Government must respect the result of democratic elections and step aside,” Pompeo said.

But in a brief statement, the Granger Government said that “the matter affecting the outcome of Guyana's elections is still before courts, which is entirely the responsibility of the judiciary. No declaration has been made.

“The executive branch has not participated in the undermining of the electoral process and urges all countries interested in Guyana's development to await the logical conclusion of the process which is being managed by the elections commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana,” it said, adding that it has “not interfered in the functioning of the elections commission”.

The Government said it “regrets” the position of Washington.