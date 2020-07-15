US student visa processing resumes on Monday
Ask The US Embassy
Q: When will the US Embassy begin to process F1 and M1 student visas?
A: The Consular Section of the US Embassy in Kingston will resume processing of student visa applications on Monday, July 20, 2020. First-time and renewing student visa (F and M) applicants who are Jamaican or Cayman residents are advised to complete their visa application and seek an appointment online at: https://usvisa-info.com
Student visa applicants are encouraged to apply early and to ensure they have complete documentation ready at the interview in order to avoid delays in their visa process. This includes providing a current SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) confirmation and I-20 forms as outlined at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html#documentation
Students with questions concerning the 'online' status of their programme should contact their institution, university, college, or school directly for guidance, information and documentation. Additional information can be found directly on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) website.
Q: What documents should I bring to the interview?
A: Please gather and prepare the following required documents for your visa interview:
• Passport with at least six months' validity;
• Non-immigrant visa application, Form DS-160 confirmation page;
• Application fee payment receipt;
• Photo (no older than six months);
• Certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (F-1) Student Status — for academic and language students (Form I-20) or Certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (M-1) Student Status for vocational students, (Form I-20).
The following documents may be requested in order to assist the consular officer in determining an applicant's qualifications for a student visa:
• Evidence of how you will pay all educational, living and travel costs;
• Your academic preparation — transcripts; intended schedule for the Fall 2020 semester.
The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy