US student visa processing resumes on Monday

Q: When will the US Embassy begin to process F1 and M1 student visas?

A: The Consular Section of the US Embassy in Kingston will resume processing of student visa applications on Monday, July 20, 2020. First-time and renewing student visa (F and M) applicants who are Jamaican or Cayman residents are advised to complete their visa application and seek an appointment online at: https://usvisa-info.com

Student visa applicants are encouraged to apply early and to ensure they have complete documentation ready at the interview in order to avoid delays in their visa process. This includes providing a current SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) confirmation and I-20 forms as outlined at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html#documentation

Students with questions concerning the 'online' status of their programme should contact their institution, university, college, or school directly for guidance, information and documentation. Additional information can be found directly on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) website.

Q: What documents should I bring to the interview?

A: Please gather and prepare the following required documents for your visa interview:

• Passport with at least six months' validity;

• Non-immigrant visa application, Form DS-160 confirmation page;

• Application fee payment receipt;

• Photo (no older than six months);

• Certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (F-1) Student Status — for academic and language students (Form I-20) or Certificate of Eligibility for Non-immigrant (M-1) Student Status for vocational students, (Form I-20).

The following documents may be requested in order to assist the consular officer in determining an applicant's qualifications for a student visa:

• Evidence of how you will pay all educational, living and travel costs;

• Your academic preparation — transcripts; intended schedule for the Fall 2020 semester.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.