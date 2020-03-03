US surgeon general urges caution, not panic

CONNECTICUT, United States (AP) — United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams called for caution but “not panic” over the spread of the new coronavirus during a stop yesterday in Connecticut, where state officials urged the federal government to increase spending on health agencies and preparedness.

Adams and state Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell urged the public to take precautions such as washing hands, elbow “bumping” instead of handshaking, and getting flu shots. They said flu shots would decrease the number of people hospitalised because of flu and thus free up space, if needed, to treat patients sickened by the new virus.

“Caution, preparedness, but not panic,” Adams said. “That's how we're going to successfully navigate this coronavirus situation.”

Adams, who was in Connecticut for speaking engagements unrelated to the virus, spoke while touring the state public health laboratory.

“The risk to individuals from the novel coronavirus right now is low. Due to the Administration's aggressive containment strategies, we have done a good job of limiting coronavirus entry into the United States,” Adams said.

Coleman-Mitchell said the state lab did its first two tests for coronavirus over the weekend and both were negative.