US surgeon general urges caution, not panic
CONNECTICUT, United States (AP) — United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams called for caution but “not panic” over the spread of the new coronavirus during a stop yesterday in Connecticut, where state officials urged the federal government to increase spending on health agencies and preparedness.
Adams and state Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell urged the public to take precautions such as washing hands, elbow “bumping” instead of handshaking, and getting flu shots. They said flu shots would decrease the number of people hospitalised because of flu and thus free up space, if needed, to treat patients sickened by the new virus.
“Caution, preparedness, but not panic,” Adams said. “That's how we're going to successfully navigate this coronavirus situation.”
Adams, who was in Connecticut for speaking engagements unrelated to the virus, spoke while touring the state public health laboratory.
“The risk to individuals from the novel coronavirus right now is low. Due to the Administration's aggressive containment strategies, we have done a good job of limiting coronavirus entry into the United States,” Adams said.
Coleman-Mitchell said the state lab did its first two tests for coronavirus over the weekend and both were negative.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy