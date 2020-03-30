US urges medical professionals with approved visa petitions to contact embassies

The United States Government is reaching out to medical professionals in other countries, who have already received the nod to work in the USA, to contact the American Embassy in their country in what is apparently a move by Washington to boost its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread there.

In a tweet last Thursday, the US State Department said: “We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the US on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest US Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment. Please note that you must have an approved US non-immigrant or immigrant visa petition (I-129, I-140, or similar) or a certificate of eligibility in an approved exchange visitor program (DS-2019) to apply.”

On Saturday, counselor of public affairs at the US Embassy in Kingston, Jeremiah Knight explained that the tweet was not a call for anyone who works in the medical field to go and work in the US.

“The tweet is very clear. It says if you have an approved petition, so that means you have already gone through the process and are already approved,” he said.

Those individuals, he noted, were unable to go to the embassy over the last two to three weeks because it has been closed.

He said the embassy was now contacting those individuals directly via Twitter or e-mail, advising them to call to set up an appointment.

The United States, which is now the epicentre of the virus, has been struggling to contain its spread. In New York, for instance, medical staff are working long hours with a shortage of personal protective equipment — and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety.

An Agence France Presse ( AFP) report states that doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.

The same week the United States became the new epicentre of the pandemic — with about 120,000 confirmed cases of infection and 2,000 deaths — Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of the COVID-19 illness.

The death of the 48-year-old crystallised fears of many medical workers who've lamented severe shortages of necessary supplies, including plastic protective gowns and hospital-grade masks.

“It's abysmal,” said Andrew, a psychiatry resident in a New York hospital who spoke on condition his name be changed.

He is now quarantined at home with a likely case of the virus himself.

“There's not enough money, there aren't enough tests, there's not enough personal protective equipment for people who are dealing with this — not just the doctors, but nurses, ancillary staff, janitors — everyone in the hospital who are getting huge exposure to the virus,” he told AFP in an interview punctuated by coughs.

About 20 health care workers protested their working conditions on Saturday morning outside the city's Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

“We risk our lives to save yours,” one of their signs said, appealing for “#PPENow” — masks, goggles, gloves and other protective gear.