US vice-president hails Jamaica, other countries for economic reform

United States Vice-President Michael Pence has lauded Jamaica's economic reform while praising countries in the Americas for their positive approach to growth.

“Let me thank the many countries that have demonstrated courage to pursue economic reforms to empower job creation — innovators and citizens alike — from Argentina to Jamaica,” Pence told a protocolary meeting at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Washington, DC, on Monday.

He said that US President Donald Trump welcomed the bold action taken by these countries and assured his audience that the United States looks “forward to expanding our ties of commerce and exchanges for generations to come”.

Audrey Marks, Jamaica's ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the OAS, attended the special sitting of the OAS Permanent Council called in the US vice-president's honour.

Pence also addressed the issue of security, saying “as we strive to expand opportunities for our citizens, we must never forget that security is the foundation of our priority, and under President Donald Trump the United States has remained committed to working with our allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of our people across the hemisphere”.

Pence recalled that since the OAS's inception it has played a critical role in strengthening security partnerships across the wider region.

He also said there were tremendous opportunities to forge stronger trade relationships with countries in the hemisphere, and over the past year his country had successfully expanded access for vital agricultural products.

The US, he added, is also strengthening its energy and infrastructure partnerships across the region, and is working with Canada and Mexico to modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement to ensure that it holds to the original spirit of the special trade arrangement.