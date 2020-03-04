Use only agents affiliated to Canada Regulatory Council

Dear Mr Brown:

There are many education agents popping up all over the place. Do they have to adhere to the same rules as the ICCRC like immigration consultants? There are many of them who provide immigration advice although they do not seem to know what they are talking about, so I tell my friends just to go to your office.

– LT

Dear LT:

I appreciate your support.

The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) is the regulatory body responsible for governing the conduct of immigration representatives. Pursuant to its mandate to increase consumer protection, ICCRC has disseminated information to Canadian educational institutions regarding the role and responsibilities of educational agents.

Educational agents

It is acknowledged that international students constitute a vulnerable population due to language ability, age, and financial obligations involved. Accordingly, educational institutions have a mandate to protect students, including the oversight of educational agents acting on their behalf, and typically charge a fee for their recruitment services.

As such, the ICCRC reminded educational institutions that educational agents providing immigration/citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration, be it directly to the student or indirectly through an institution, must be an authorised representative. Furthermore, ONLY members in good standing of provincial or territorial law societies, the Chambre des notaires du Québec or the ICCRC are authorised representatives.

Educational agents can direct a student to the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website to find information on:

• immigration/citizenship programmes;

• application forms; or

• authorised representatives; and

• Provide academic advice to international students on how to select their courses or register.

Educational agents (who are NOT members of the ICCRC) cannot:

• Explain and/or provide advice on someone's immigration options;

• Provide guidance to a client on how to select the best immigration stream;

• Provide guidance on completing and submitting immigration forms, such as a visitor's visa, work permit or study permit;

• Represent a client in an immigration application or proceeding;

• Advertise that they can provide immigration advice for a fee;

• Make interventions on behalf of the applicant during processing; and

• Request information from the embassy about the progress of the application.

I am a member in good standing of the ICCRC. I am also an agent of many of the top schools in Canada who receive hundreds of students from Jamaica each year, including: Centennial, George Brown, Humber, Seneca, Sheridan, Fanshawe, Durham, Lambton, and Conestoga.

George Brown College

As the local agent of George Brown, I will be hosting a free seminar regarding an information session at the Knutsford Court Hotel on March 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm. It is open to the general public and we can address any questions you may have about the study process, permits and permanent residence.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM— a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com