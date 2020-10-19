USF soon to assist students with online classes
CHIEF executive officer (CEO) for the Universal Service Fund (USF) Daniel Dawes says the entity will shortly be embarking on a programme to assist students experiencing challenges accessing the Internet to participate in online classes.
“Based on the COVID-19 [pandemic] experience, students are not able to go to school. So we want to go inside the communities to see how we can provide Internet [service] so that they can have access to their online schooling… particularly in underserved and unserved areas,” Dawes said.
He made the disclosure during an interview with JIS News, following a ceremony on Friday to hand over information and communication technology (ICT) devices valued $2.8 million, to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).
The presentation was made at the authority's office in Montego Bay, St James.
According to Dawes, the programme to assist the students is being developed in partnership with several key stakeholders.
“We are working very closely with e-Gov Jamaica Limited and the National Works Agency…to ensure that all of Jamaica is covered with broadband [Internet service],” he noted, adding that “in short order, you will see the Universal Service Fund in communities”.
The CEO also advised that the USF is looking to increase the number of public Wi-Fi hot spot locations islandwide, of which nine have, to date, been established.
He said that among the areas being targeted are: Ocho Rios, St Ann; Chapleton, Clarendon; and Annotto Bay, St Mary, adding that “we [will] then be moving to Morant Bay in St Thomas and Westmoreland”.
Additionally, Dawes said the USF will be providing Internet service for the Closed Harbour Beach Park in Montego Bay, which is being constructed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).
The devices donated to the WRHA include six tablet computers, four multifunction printers, and a Wi-Fi router.
These will serve to modernise the authority's patient management system, thereby improving client service delivery.
The USF, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, is mandated to facilitate islandwide community Internet access.
The entity executes several engagements to this end, one of which is its flagship 'Connect Ja' project.
The initiative aims to establish free public Wi-Fi hot spots in all parishes within the next two years.
— JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy