UTech media students mount exhibition

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies (FELS) of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) last Thursday opened the fourth annual Communication Arts and Technology (BACAT) Final Year Student Exhibition under the theme 'Streaming Imagination — Advancing a Legacy of Expression'.

The showcase of students' final media project includes publications, radio and television documentaries, digital animation, website designs, and media campaigns.

Dean of FELS Dr Rohan Lewis, in his welcome at the opening ceremony, noted the significance of the exhibition being opened on World Press Freedom Day and pointed to Jamaica's recent rise by two spaces to sixth on the 2018

World Press Freedom Index. Jamaica ranks higher than the United States of America which ranks 45 and Canada which ranks 18 on the index. It is the highest ranking for a Caribbean country since 2002 when the index was introduced.

Keynote speaker was Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Kaurie Peters who shared on her personal career experiences in media in her wide-ranging remarks. The high commissioner encouraged the large gathering of media students with advice she referenced as “Laurieisms”. She urged students to speak to what they know, have something to write about, explore rather than just explain, know their audience and be good to the “little” people, and to speak from the heart.

The opening ceremony included an impressive show reel montage of the students' media projects.

A panel discussion focusing on press freedom was also held on the day, featuring Naomi Francis, press secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Dr Marcia Forbes, executive chairperson, Phase Three Productions Limited; and Dr Deborah Hickling Gordon, visiting fellow, Creative Economy, Development, UWI.

A selection from the exhibition was also mounted at the UTech, Jamaica Western Campus, Dome Street, Montego Bay, the following day.

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences has offered the Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Arts and Technology since 2009. The degree offers a comprehensive set of skills in digital media production with concentrations in journalism, advertising and public relations.