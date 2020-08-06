UWI launches culture, creative and performing arts faculty

THE University of the West Indies (UWI) on Saturday launched a Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at its Cave Hill, Barbados, campus.

It brings to seven the number of faculties available at that campus, but nine across the regional UWI system.

Speaking ahead of the launch, The UWI, Cave Hill, principal, Professor V Eudine Barriteau hailed the new faculty as a much-needed addition to the university.

“At a time when Caribbean countries have recognised the development potential of the Orange Economy, The UWI, Cave Hill, is now poised to nurture a new generation of artistes and creatives and build on the region's cultural and artistic resources.

“The programmes offered by the faculty will also provide an opportunity for Caribbean people to gain a greater appreciation of our history, culture and identity and how they interact in creative expressions,” she said.

With the addition of culture, creative and performing arts, the list of faculties on the Cave Hill campus are humanities & education, medical sciences, social sciences, law, science & technology, and sport.

“Our seven faculties and 12 professional schools offer more than 200 programmes to some 18,000 graduate, undergraduate and continuing studies students,” the university said.

It is anticipated that the new area will facilitate greater professional recognition and reward for people employed in the creative and cultural industries by boosting their earning capacity and career.

Saturday's launch was by way of a virtual event under the theme 'Creating New Freedoms — Crafting New Futures'.