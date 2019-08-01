UWI's online Global Giving campaign kicks off today

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has extended its annual fund-raising campaign giving online donors in particular a larger window to help strengthen and sustain the regional tertiary institution.

“While The UWI Giving Week is staged annually from August 1-7, we have responded to requests from our alumni and friends and extended the period for online giving in particular,” a UWI news release quotes Minna Israel, special advisor to the vice chancellor on resource development.

“This year it will commence August 1 and run until December 31, 2019 under the theme 'Emancipate…Educate…Donate' focused on fund-raising for research, infrastructure, and supporting students who are financially challenged,” she added.

“Maintaining excellent facilities, equipment, programmes, research, and student support comes at a high cost,” Israel said further.

The Global Giving Campaign aims to connect with alumni, parents, friends, well-wishers and partners, inviting them to make contributions online. The UWI explained that the effort parallels a larger capital campaign which will culminate with the university's 75th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

During his annual report presentation to the University Council earlier this year, Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles declared that The UWI's reputation has never been higher.

The university has had a sustained legacy of prestigious service and leadership over the past 71 years, and in the last couple of years it experienced a pronounced increase in global recognition. “From establishing global centres, historic partnerships with other universities and regional and international agencies, to being top-ranked by Times Higher Education and leading research and agendas with worldwide impact, The UWI is a global brand associated with excellence,” the release stated.

The Global Giving programme was launched in 2016. It is endorsed by several influential regional patrons including Owen Arthur, former prime minister of Barbados; Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, former president of Trinidad and Tobago; Dame Dr Pearlette Louisy, former governor general of St Lucia; PJ Patterson, former prime minister of Jamaica; A Missouri Sherman-Peter, ambassador, permanent observer for the Caribbean Community; Sir SW Tapley Seaton, governor general of St Kitts & Nevis; Sir Rodney Williams, governor general of Antigua and Barbuda; and Sir Colville Young, governor general of Belize.

The UWI is asking anyone interested in making a donation to visit www.uwi.edu/giving or contact Israel at minna.israel@uwimona.edu.jm.