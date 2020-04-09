UWI seeks help

PRINCIPAL of the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Dale Webber says while there is much talk about the university shutting down given the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the institution is trying to keep its head above water for as long as possible.

The university, he said, has already approached the Jamaican Government for budgetary support to keep its already weakened coffers afloat, but has assured that the entity will not be cutting staff.

“I am very sure we will all be affected. The financial strain the university has been under is only going to get worse, based on the COVID-19 situation. How we manage this, however, is the important thing.

“We are committed to our staff because the human resource is the greatest resource this institution has. We will be working, through the unions, through the department heads, and through our deans, to try and cushion all that we can in terms of the financial strain that will come on individuals. We have no plans right now, for any retrenchment, any separations. We know these are times our staff are leaning on us as an institution, so we will try to work with our staff through all the issues,” Webber pledged.

In the meantime, he said the university is reconsidering plans for adding staff.

“We were to have 43 interviews in the month of April to take on new staff, but it is clear we will have to rethink adding new staff when we are in this financial crisis, based on the COVID situation,” the UWI principal said.

The university, which has some 20,000 students and about 3,000 staff and stakeholders, moved to Code Orange on March 12 as it announced the suspension of classes, effective March 13, for a month. This action mandated the removal of all Jamaican students from halls of residence, and regional and international students were encouraged to return home as soon as possible. During this time the university also scaled down its operations, with a reduced staff complement.

“There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic will deal a significant blow to our finances here at Mona. I had been going faculty by faculty saying how bad some of our financial situations are — they are even worse now. The impact will result from significantly lower levels of collection from our students, the suspension of some fees, further extensions of payment plans, a downturn in our commercial activities, and the impaired capacity of our students to register for the upcoming academic year which is a whole new discussion altogether, for which we will be meeting as a one university team,” Professor Webber said last Friday during a digital town hall meeting hosted by the institution.

He said already, the Mona campus has begun to engage the Government of Jamaica through minister with responsibility for the education portfolio, Karl Samuda, with a view to obtain support to carry on the business of the university.

“We are still in that orange zone, there is a lot of talk about us going to that red zone but we are not there yet. We are conscious, given the fluidity of the situation, that we could move to the red zone in an instant; we are therefore committed to communicating with our stakeholders in a continuous manner, in particular our students.

“In general, the red zone would mean the cessation of all the services that are now being offered on the campus, even as minimal as some of them now are. In that scenario, only staff members who are deemed essential to the physical well-being of our plant will be allowed on campus [and gates would be closed 24 hours],” the UWI principal outlined.

“Our regional and international students who are domiciled on the campus would then become subject to whatever regime the Government has put in place in relation to movement, but we are committed to working with them during their stay here. I want to make it abundantly clear, however, that as long as this period lasts, we intend to carry on our programme of online remote teaching and learning, this is how we will bring semester two to completion,” he informed further.

Dr Webber said, too, that given the Government projections for the spread of the novel coronavirus, the UWI has decided that the resumption of teaching on April 14 will only be conducted in online mode.

“We have always wanted to go online, now we are making that push. We are aware that a small percentage of our students are either not equipped with the necessary instruments to facilitate online learning or may not have access to the Internet. We have been talking to Internet providers and the Government to first identify students affected in this way, and facilitate their access to both instruments and service in a concessional basis. We hope to resolve this by the resumption of teaching and we will communicate clearly on this matter when we have it covered,” he said.

On the issue of examinations, the UWI principal said examinations for students will be done using asynchronous assessment methods, such as coursework, take-home assignments, and projects.

“There will be no face-to-face exams, because at this time we do not think that the social distancing regulations would have changed. Having regard to the unpredictability of projections surrounding COVID-19, it is not clear whether we will be able to have a summer school in the face-to-face basis we normally do,” he said.

Webber said, based on consultations, save and except for the Faculty of Medical Sciences and the postgraduate programmes for which summer is a normal semester within the programme, the decision has been taken to restrict summer school to exams only for students needing to repeat courses to either progress or graduate.

“However, we have been in discussions with our sister campuses and courses can be made available from other campuses as replacements as a summer programme where other campuses are offering summer school,” he said.

Noting that the UWI, Mona, would be foolhardy not to recognise that the pandemic will impair the capacity of students to meet their financial obligations, he said decisions have been taken to waive the late registration fee for semester two until the end of teaching.

“This allows students to register. The registration portal has also been reopened until April 24, allowing students to drop courses, if necessary,” Professor Webber indicated.

In the meantime, leave of absence applications have been reopened until April 24 for students who are unable to complete the semester, while late fine charges during the period March 13 to April 13 for outstanding fees have been suspended. Furthermore, students admitted in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 academic years will be allowed to access final examination or the assessments which are ongoing once their miscellaneous fees and at least 50 per cent of their tuition have been paid, and they have entered into some plan with the registry and bursary. The remaining balance should be cleared by the end of the semester, which has now been moved to July 3, the university has said.

“Normally, all fees would have to be cleared before the start of exams. We are putting this all the way to the end of exams. Finalising students will be allowed to access final exams, assessments, once their miscellaneous fees have been paid and 50 per cent of their tuition, and they need to enter into a payment plan. All other students will be allowed to access final exams once they are registered. Students will have access to the online platform once they have registered and financial clearance does not impact student's ability to access the online learning space,” Professor Webber said last Friday.

Students who have paid for a full semester will have their accounts credited for a future semester, while finalising students may become eligible for a refund, but this will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, the institution indicated.

The UWI said, consistent with the one-month push back of teaching for this semester, it has correspondingly shifted examination period for semester two to commence June 15 to July 3.