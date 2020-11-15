UWI STAT makes a footprint for progress

The University of the West Indies, Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow (UWI STAT) celebrated its 15th anniversary and annual Footprints campaign under the theme, 'Celebrating the Legacy, A footprint for Progress', at UWI Alumni House last Thursday.

Footprints is the first regional campaign at UWI Mona geared towards fostering student development across all four campuses and to establish lifelong allegiance to the university and to develop “Pelican Pride”.

“I love that we're partnering with our friends from the Cave Hill, St Augustine and Open campuses. Caribbean integration strengthening through benevolence and pride in our university doesn't get better than this,” UWI STAT vice-president of Caricom Relations, Ashleigh Onfroy, told the Jamaica Observer.

The campaign is sponsored by student-owned businesses, Sage Jamaica and Hair Honey Hive, this year and a few faculties will also assist with fund-raising. The faculty with the highest contribution will receive 20 per cent towards an improvement project of its choice.

According to UWI STAT vice-president of finance, Ricardo Ricketts, “This year's Footprints campaign is shaping up to be one of the best we've had in years. It is very important at this point to put the needs of our students first, though they are many. I strongly believe it is pivotal in these trying times to assist them in manoeuvring the 'new norm'.”

Noting that there are upcoming projects geared towards student development, Ricketts said, “I will seek to establish a 15th Anniversary Bursary and it is with exuberance that I'm looking forward to what the rest of this campaign has to offer.”

UWI STAT President James Peart said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted our realities in every sense of the word. The UWI STAT Footprints campaign seeks to continue assisting students financially in their academic journey through the sale of our Footprints15 Merchandise as well as support from corporate entities and students alike.”

Adding to the projects planned, a few technological devices such as laptops and tablets will be purchased, through partnership with “FI WI CHILDREN JAMAICA” foundation to assist UWI students with virtual learning.

UWI STAT said, “We are quite pleased to have them on board to assist in the execution of our project and will continue to be in contact with them as the dialogue is still ongoing.”

“We are encouraging students and the wider Jamaican society to contribute to this initiative as we continue to promote it throughout the year. We look forward to your contributions and participation for our Footprints campaign 2020/2021. Join us as we celebrate the legacy and make a footprint for progress.”