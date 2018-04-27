UWI students want more time

FINAL-year students at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, are appealing to the institution's administrators for more time to clear their balances so as to avoid deregistration .

The deadline for payment is today and many are currently on edge over the prospect of ultimately being unable to sit their examinations, which, for many, begin next week.

A student, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, said it is public knowledge that final-year students should seek to clear all balances. However, the student, who did not wish to be named, said it is difficult to do so within the given time frame.

“We don't believe that we are entitled or that the university is obligated to assist us because we knew what we signed up for. However, we are just begging for an extension.

“[Some] students are able to pay the money just not by the stipulated deadline,” stated the final-year law student.

She also disclosed that students who have met with “sympathetic” administrators were told that the institution needs the money as it is saddled with a multimillion-dollar debt, despite the Government's promised $100-million injection last year.

“UWI has taken this hardened stance which is very understandable because they are a business, like any other [and] they have bills to pay,” the student said, alleging that the move is as a result of the Government's failure to act.

Last year, The UWI faced widespread backlash after reports emerged of anxiety among some final-year students who were barred from sitting exams due to outstanding balances, forcing the Government to intervene and allocate money to the institution as well as two other tertiary facilities, which should have been paid in September 2017.

In the meantime, Damion Crawford, Opposition spokesperson on youth and culture, who told the Observer yesterday that students are once again going through the “negativity of deregistration”, has called for it to end.

“As I did in Parliament a few weeks ago, I continue to call for the ending of the system of deregistration as it has no financial benefit to the university,” said Crawford.

He has also called on Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid to clarify, since he has been receiving conflicting reports, whether or not the money that was promised last year had been paid over to the institution.

Up to press time last night, the education ministry and The UWI did not confirm whether or not the institution received payment.

In the meantime, The UWI said in a release yesterday that it had formulated and instituted the new “lenient” policy regarding examinations with outstanding tuition fees to give students ample time to get their affairs in order.

The UWI highlighted that with this policy, non-finalising students can sit their examinations on the condition that they have no balances for previous semesters but can have a balance for the current semester, while final-year students must clear all balances before sitting examinations.

According to The UWI, the policy was first communicated on June 9, 2017 and indicated a deadline for tuition payments of April 13 for finalising students, with five reminders between June 2017 and April 7, until a further notice was issued on April 23, extending the deadline to April 27.