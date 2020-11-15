UWI to confer honorary degrees on 14 Caribbean nationals

Former St Kitts-Nevis prime minister, Sir Kennedy Simmonds, is among 14 people who will receive honorary degrees from The University of the West Indies (UWI) at its 2020 graduation ceremonies early next year.

Sir Kennedy, who is a national hero in his homeland, is being praised for leading the twin-island Federation into full independence from Britain in 1983. He will receive the Doctor of Science (DSc) for public service leadership from the Open Campus of The UWI.

The UWI said that the graduation ceremonies, which are scheduled to take place from January 11–16 next year in a mix of blended, virtual formats, will celebrate a graduating class of approximately 8,500 students across the region.

Despite of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The UWI's graduations will retain the tradition of recognising Caribbean excellence through the conferral of honorary degrees for a wide variety of fields, such as music, theatre, public service, medicine, agricultural science, and entrepreneurship among others.

The awards were approved by the University Council, which has sanctioned over 500 honorary degrees since 1965.

The 2020 honorary graduands to be recognised for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development are Sonita Alleyne of Barbados, who will receive the Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for entrepreneurship and contributions to journalism; Professor Juliet M Daniel of Barbados for her work in medicine and cancer research. She will receive the Doctor of Science (DSc) from the Cave Hill Campus of The UWI, which will also confer the same degree on Dr Julio Frenk of the USA for leadership in the field of medicine.

Veteran St Vincent and the Grenadines musician, composer, and arranger Franklyn McIntosh will receive the Doctor of Letters for his work as a musical director/composer from the Open Campus.

But McIntosh will not be the only musician to be honoured. The St Augustine campus will honour ace Trinidad and Tobago steel pan musician Len “Boogsie” Sharpe with the Doctor of Letters for steel pan arrangement, composition, and performance. It will confer a similar degree on well-known storyteller Paul Keens-Douglas for his work in culture and the arts.

Professor Edgar Julian Duncan of St Vincent and the Grenadines will be awarded the Doctor of Science for his contributions to Caribbean science and agriculture, while Dominico Felipe Martina of Curacao will receive the Doctor of Laws (LLD) for public service leadership.

The Mona Campus will confer the Doctor of Laws on Glen Christian of Jamaica for entrepreneurship, while a Doctor of Scence Degree will be conferred on Antigua and Barbuda Governor General Sir Rodney Errey Lawrence Williams for medicine and public service.

The Mona Campus will also honour Jamaican Robert E Levy with the Doctor of Laws degree for Entrepreneurship, conferring the same degree on Hilary Grace Sherlock of Jamaica for her work in special disabilities education.

Professor E Albert Reece of Jamaica/USA will receive the Doctor of Science degree for his leadership in the field of medicine.

“The UWI honorary degree is conferred on persons who have distinguished themselves by their substantial contribution to the development of the region and or the advancement of the university. Individuals upon whom such a high honour has been bestowed are not referred to as “Doctor” but are entitled to use the abbreviated honorary degree behind his or her name,” The UWI added.