Vaccine from India arrives in St Kitts and Nevis

MARK Brantley, premier of Nevis and foreign affairs minister of St Kitts and Nevis, has extended gratitude to the Government and people of India for a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the federation Monday.

“We welcome this diplomatic success in strengthening our bilateral relations with India. India has demonstrated in a tangible way its commitment to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

“This donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines is a humanitarian effort which is unsurpassed in its generosity. We thank Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, his Government and the people of India for their commitment to strengthening and deepening the relationship between our two countries,” said Brantley, who was present at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport for the arrival of the vaccines Monday.

Brantley also thanked Dr K J Srinivasa, high commissioner of India to St Kitts and Nevis and ambassador of India to the Caribbean Community, for his efforts in getting the vaccines to the federation in a timely manner.

During a brief ceremony at the airport Srinivasa said being able to assist its ally nation occupies a very special place in India's foreign policy.

“It is in times such as these emergency situations that the real friends come out, and I must say this day really marks a special milestone in our bilateral relationship,” he said.

The donation of 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis.