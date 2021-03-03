Vaccine from India arrives in St Kitts and Nevis
MARK Brantley, premier of Nevis and foreign affairs minister of St Kitts and Nevis, has extended gratitude to the Government and people of India for a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the federation Monday.
“We welcome this diplomatic success in strengthening our bilateral relations with India. India has demonstrated in a tangible way its commitment to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.
“This donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines is a humanitarian effort which is unsurpassed in its generosity. We thank Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, his Government and the people of India for their commitment to strengthening and deepening the relationship between our two countries,” said Brantley, who was present at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport for the arrival of the vaccines Monday.
Brantley also thanked Dr K J Srinivasa, high commissioner of India to St Kitts and Nevis and ambassador of India to the Caribbean Community, for his efforts in getting the vaccines to the federation in a timely manner.
During a brief ceremony at the airport Srinivasa said being able to assist its ally nation occupies a very special place in India's foreign policy.
“It is in times such as these emergency situations that the real friends come out, and I must say this day really marks a special milestone in our bilateral relationship,” he said.
The donation of 20,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy