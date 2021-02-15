PHOTOS: VALENTINE'S DAY CHEERS

President and CEO of Victoria Mutual Group Courtney Campbell is joined by Clover Moore (left), assistant vice president, Group Corporate Affairs and Communication in presenting Valentine's Day lunch packages to Hotiyana Brown, secretary to the inspector of the poor, at Marie Atkins Night Shelter on Hanover Street, downtown Kingston, yesterday. The Victoria Mutual team visited the shelter to provide meals for the residents in a show of love on Valentine's Day. The residents were also provided with masks and hand sanitisers.

Kemar Dunkley carries a Valentine's Day basket to be presented to the mother of his child, Samantha Blagrove, in downtown Kington yesterday.