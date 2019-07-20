Vaz hails Jamaica's global recognition for climate action

MINISTER without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz says that the efforts of the Climate Change Division (CCD) in seeking to reduce carbon emissions, while incorporating climate risk and resiliency plans, has won Jamaica international recognition.

He noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been given the mandate to co-lead the climate finance and carbon-pricing track for the next United Nations Climate Summit, scheduled for New York City in September with the president of France and the emir of Qatar.

Vaz informed the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as he made his contribution to the current sectoral debate, that the UN Climate Summit represented “the ultimate global platform for climate action, and 2019 has been deemed the critical year in advancing the mobilisation of urgent climate financing for vulnerable countries like Jamaica”.

“Through this mandate for the climate summit, our prime minister has been given a responsibility that only Jamaica, a developing country striving for deep transformation in key sectors like energy and transport and fiscal discipline, could possibly be able to manage successfully,” he noted.

Vaz said that, as a result, Jamaica's leadership is actively participating, at an international level, in advancing political advocacy towards the mobilisation of climate financing, as well as strengthening the commitments of international partners and multilaterals in securing more investment from both the public and private sectors towards low carbon emissions, and starting the transformation towards a greener domestic financial sector to ensure climate resilient development.

He said that a US$1.3-million project proposal has been submitted and approved by the Global Environment Facility for supporting a Capacity-Building Initiative for Transparency, under the Paris Agreement.

The CCD has also completed a transportation Green House Gas Reduction Plan, which highlights the potential for interventions in the transport sector to reduce emissions from light-duty and public passenger vehicles, and enable the development of a pilot project for the introduction of electric vehicles.