Vaz reports 90 per cent support for plastic, styrofoam ban
Five months after the ban on styrofoam and single-use plastic bags was implemented in Jamaica, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz is reporting more than 90 per cent support for the initiative.
“We in this Administration have taken the bold step and, thankfully, the citizenry has supported it. I don't know of any other policy that has gotten 90-odd per cent support, not by the Government's own data but by independent pollsters.
“So it means, as a people, we are realising and seeing the damage that is being done to the environment by these plastic (materials) and improper disposal of the items,” he said.
Minister Vaz was addressing a public forum at Rio Nuevo Village in St Mary on Wednesday on the topic 'Adapting to Climate Resilience Action Plans: My Responsibility'.
Government on January 1 this year imposed a ban on single-use plastic bags, straws and polystyrene. The ban covers the importation, manufacture and distribution of the materials.
The plastic bags banned are those that are commonly referred to as 'scandal bags' and other bags with dimensions of 24 inches by 24 inches or less.
“I am happy to say that since the ban came into effect we have carried out extensive public awareness campaigns. The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Jamaica Customs, and all our partners have moved with haste to enforce the ban,” Vaz noted.
