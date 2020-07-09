Vendor shot dead at Falmouth 'bend down' market

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Investigators assigned to the Falmouth Police Station who are probing yesterday's killing of a vendor at the Falmouth 'bend down' market are seeking another vendor with whom he allegedly had a physical confrontation hours before being gunned down.

The dead man has been identified as 52-year-old Wayne Reid of a Church Street address in Lucea, Hanover.

“We believe that this incident is stemming from the earlier confrontation. It is to be investigated, but at this stage that is the current avenue of investigation that we are pursuing the most. We are also trying to identify the female with whom he had the fight,” a senior investigator told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Preliminary reports are that about 8:00 am, the rastafarian Reid and a female vendor had a heated argument that escalated into a fight after she parked her motor vehicle in front of the area where he plies his wares.

It is further reported that the woman refused to move, even after Reid indicated that her motor vehicle was blocking his goods on display.

An investigator told the Observer that following the altercation, the woman, who is now being sought because police believe she can assist with their investigations, left the scene.

Shortly after midday, a man, allegedly posing as a shopper outside the market, signalled Reid to the chain link fence, as is customary.

As Reid moved closer to the fence, the man reportedly brandished a handgun and shot him in the chest.

He was rushed to the Falmouth Public General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation Councillor C Junior Gager, who expressed condolence to the family of the dead man, told the Observer that members of the municipality would meet to discuss measures to improve security at the facility.

“We are supposed to be having a meeting today [yesterday] to look at ways to bolster the security at the market, especially on Wednesdays. We will have to seek the support of the police to maybe even get more patrols in and around the market compound.

“The municipality wishes this had never happened, because this is a market where a lot of people travel and we don't want to tarnish the reputation of the parish,” Gager said.

When the Observer visited the market yesterday, but for the increased police presence, it appeared as if it was business as usual for shoppers and vendors who were all tight-lipped about the incident.

On Wednesdays, the market, which attracts a wide cross section of vendors and shoppers from all over the island, is touted to be the biggest flea market in the Caribbean.