Vendors agree Coronation Market needs cleaning, but...

THE Coronation Market clean-up in downtown Kingston got into top gear yesterday after the team of cleaners managed to clear a substantial area of vendors' stalls.

Old pallets, wooden stalls, tons of plastic and other forms of garbage mixed with dead rats and lizards in the space haunted by the foul smell of rotted vegetables and fruits began disappearing from inside the sheltered, cast-iron frame market regarded as the largest in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Dozens, and probably hundreds, of itinerant and immobile vendors still impede pedestrian and motorised traffic on the surrounding main roads, and have swollen into that portion of the market which protrudes into side roads since the closure.

The main area close to Spanish Town Road/Darling Street has been totally cleared, and the cleaning of cobwebs in the iron ceiling to manholes in the dirt yard, utility toilets and bathrooms are showing signs of how immaculate the market could eventually become when it reopens as scheduled on Thursday.

But, while all sides, including political and social, are united that the markets in Kingston and St Andrew urgently deserve a thorough cleaning — especially in light of the hygienic threat from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — there is simmering disapproval.

According to one dissenter, who would not say her name, she had no grouse with the decision to clean the market; however, she felt badly about the way in which it is being done.

“They didn't give us time to move out our stalls. There is no security and there is no explanation about what is going to happen. They just forced us out,” she complained.

“I don't know what will happen if I leave my stall, because I don't know who is going to protect it,” she insisted.

But, on the other side where wooden pallets, plastic bottles and lumps of spoilt food were being thrown into a truck for dumping, another group of women expressed relief that they had got rid of most of the vendors and could now move on to disposing of the rubbish and cleaning the dust and cobwebs from the ceiling in preparation for today's washdown and sanitisation of the market.

Asked how they had managed to get rid of vendors from the area, the supervisor for the group suggested that “it was strategic”.

“We told them that it had to be done because the health authorities wanted to remove the threat of the coronavirus to the vendors and customers. But, more than that, we think that it is a good opportunity to have the market properly cleaned,” she said, also refusing to give her name.

“It is a health hazard. We found buckets of urine and things like rats and all kinds of insects. It really needs a proper cleaning,” she said.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) had issued an advisory on Friday, stating that, as part of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the market would be closed at 8:00 pm Saturday until Wednesday, March 18 for extensive cleaning and sanitation. It is scheduled to be reopened on Thursday, March 19.

“Other markets within Kingston and St Andrew will also be extensively cleaned and sanitised, at dates to be announced shortly. The sanitation efforts form part of the response to the novel coronavirus, as the KSAMC continues to serve our citizens and other stakeholders by keeping the municipality clean, safe and thriving,” the advisory said.

“The KSAMC understands that vendors and shoppers will be temporarily inconvenienced, but this step is necessary in light of the need for overall protection against the virus,” the advisory continued.

“Our response is strategic as we join with the health authorities in being adamant that the fight against the virus is the most important focus at this time, and we are cooperating with them as far as possible.”