Venezuela Government, Opposition to continue talks in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Norway says representatives of the Venezuelan Government and the Opposition will continue to hold talks in Barbados in an effort to find a solution to the economic and political crisis in the South American country.

The Foreign Ministry of Norway in a brief weekend statement said that “the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela are continuing the negotiations.

“The parties have reiterated their willingness to advance in the search for an agreed upon and constitutional solution,” Norway's Foreign Ministry said.

Norway has been acting as a mediator to end the political crisis that has gripped the South American country ever since Opposition Leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president and received the backing of several western countries led by the United States.

President Nicolas Maduro, who has the backing of Cuba, China and Russia, was sworn into office for a second-consecutive term earlier this year and has rebuked Guaido's attempt at unseating him.

Maduro has accused Washington of imposing new sanctions on Venezuelan officials to coincide with the new rounds of talks after the Trump Administration announced Friday that it had slapped sanctions on two security officials for alleged human rights violations.

“Every time there has been a dialogue session, the US-Government makes bad, perverse decisions like it took this week,” Maduro said in a television broadcast on Friday night, adding “illegal, spurious decisions. Stupid decisions about supposed sanctions”.

In a message, the Opposition's main negotiator, Stalin Gonzalez, thanked Norway for ratifying his party's proposal for a constitutional solution.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who last month has welcomed the talks, said it supports the efforts by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) for dialogue to end the crisis.

“We are happy to be able to facilitate those discussions here that are being led and facilitated by the Government of Norway and involve both sides,” she said recently, adding that “this is a matter that requires utmost patient, so it is not something that you should be asking me or anybody about on a daily basis.

“Let the people talk and when you have deep divisions it takes time and I have every confidence in the Government of Norway being able to do what Caricom has wanted done from since January,” Mottley added.