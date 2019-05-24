Venezuelans found in makeshift camp granted temporary stay in T&T
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Government has granted 93 Venezuelan nationals, who were detained by the police on Wednesday, permission to stay in the twin island republic until the end of July.
The Venezuelan men, women and children who were found hiding in bushes at a makeshift camp, were detained by the police and late Wednesday, they were processed by immigration officials.
The police repored that the Venezuelans were found in the community of Santa Flora, to the south of here.
According to the police, 19 women, 62 men, and ten children were in a crouched position, while others were found inside the camp in the forested area.
A senior police officer said several illegal entry points in the south-western area have been under surveillance for some time.
It is believed the immigrants arrived in different boats on Tuesday.
The Ministry of National Security, in a statement yesterday, said border-security exercises have been ongoing.
