Vera Levy always saw the good in people

Family members and well-wishers eulogised former Jamaica Observer employee Vera Levy as one who was not only loving, but was immensely loved.

Pastor at Braeton Church of Christ Pastor Winston Scott reminded congregants that, as people of faith, while her loved ones will miss her, there is hope that “we will see her again”.

As Scott welcomed those joining the service virtually and spoke to his personal experience in his ministry with Levy, he said, “We are built to last... [because] the souls of the righteous are in the hands of God.” He comforted the bereaved with the blessing of faith and encouraged everyone to walk with God.

Attendees to the thanksgiving service were effusive as they spoke of a woman who was a source of strength and advice.

Granddaughter Alyssa Hart gave a moving tribute in song in Levy's memory. The congregation was told that the words of the song served as comfort as she battled illness in the later months of her life:

“God is too wise to be mistaken. God is too good to be unkind. So when you don't understand, when you don't see His plan, when you can't trace His hand, trust His heart...”

Levy became a baptised member of the Braeton Church of Christ family in 2012, but her relationship and witness there surpassed those years.

The Ladies Fellowship shared that she was a virtuous woman of God and offered a tribute in song, “Let's meet by the river over on that beautiful shore...”

Church sister Veronica Burton spoke of the conscientious way in which Levy embodied her Christian ministry and all that she did. Among her tasks was serving as an usher, and Levy, she said, was the hallmark of service and Godly discipline. “Her mind was on working for the Lord.”

The many photographs in the service programme chronicled the many life experiences of family members and friends in which Levy was a strong and ever-present caregiver.

Nephew Lorenzo Levy shared of the many occasions she provided strong support to his academic pursuits and was ready to celebrate his graduation after graduation. He told the congregation that he will forever remember the meals she prepared for him, and as his emotions poured out, so too did the tears flow.

Loveda Levy-Folkes expressed that her sister was a tower of strength and advice and could not help but recall her never-failing love for God and family.

Vera Levy retired from service at the Jamaica Observer in May 2020, where she had worked for some 24 years, most of them as assistant pre-press supervisor. Co-workers expressed the richness of the relationships they shared with her.

“We were first co-workers, but beyond that Vera was a true friend... All the members of my family know her,” said Brian Johnson, immediate supervisor for Levy over her tenure. He went on to share that she was a source of advice and was sure to be always looking out for everyone's interest.

Former co-worker from Levy's earlier years Claudia Stewart said her beloved friend was her biggest cheerleader. “Vera always saw the good in people... she was non-judgemental... She was all about love.”

Stewart went on to say, “There is family, there are friends, and there are friends who become family... that was Vera,” as she shared the various occasions in which Levy would express sincerity and sensitivity in the best interest of all those within her reach.

Tribute after tribute expressed how characteristically loving and honourable Levy was in her friendships. And for every capacity in which she served the review and experience led one individual to say, working with Vera was like “being touched by an angel”.

Vera leaves behind daughters Lecia and Lisa-Ann; granddaughters Alyssa and Kelissa; siblings Loveda, Rose, Margaret, and Hensley — 3 siblings predeceased her — and hosts of family, friends and former co-workers from Telemar and the Jamaica Observer.

She passed away on February 8, at the age of 60, after a battle with cancer.