Veteran journalist Ken Allen passes
Veteran journalist Ken Allen, who served The Gleaner for more than 60 years, died yesterday at University Hospital of the West Indies after a long illness. He was 87.
Allen was appointed editor-in-chief of The Gleaner in 1992 and retired two years later. However, he continued to serve the newspaper as opinion pages editor.
Yesterday, The Gleaner General Manager Garfield Grandison described Allen as one of the best journalists from Jamaica and the Caribbean.
“He contributed tremendously to the development and advancement of the profession. He provided training and guidance to many. He served journalism and Jamaica well. We at The Gleaner will miss him but will always remember his outstanding, highly professional contribution to media in Jamaica and the region,” Grandison, a former editor-in-chief of The Gleaner, told the Jamaica Observer.
Observer Executive Editor - Publications Vernon Davidson agreed, saying that Allen was easily one of the finest journalists he had worked with.
“Ken Allen possessed excellent editing skills and could turn a dull story into a good read,” said Davidson, who was a sub-editor at The Gleaner in the mid-1980s.
“I admired his work ethic and appreciated his willingness to share his knowledge and experience.”
Allen was invested with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class (CD) in 1998, and in 2002 the Press Association of Jamaica honoured him for his outstanding service to journalism.
