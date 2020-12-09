Veteran JPs angry with Chuck

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck is coming under fire from some long-serving justices of the peace (JPs) who are upset over his decision to establish an association in each parish, headed by the custos rotulorum, to represent all JPs in that parish.

The senior justices of the peace argue that this is a deliberate attempt by Chuck to dismantle the Lay Magistrates' Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), which has represented JPs across the island for almost 40 years.

“This move seems to be motivated by a desire to establish control which is emanating from a perception that some members of the LMAJ don't think they should be directed by their respective custos,” a veteran JP told the Jamaica Observer.

“It would be difficult for both associations to survive and I suspect that the JPs associations will be the official representative body of the JPs. Custodes will probably discourage membership in the LMAJ, remove the functions we currently carry out, and seek to cripple the organisation,” said the veteran JP, who asked not to be named.

He argued that over the years the LMAJ has shown its worth to JPs across the island by advocating the official seals that they now use, training before commissioning, and the renaming of Petty Session Courts to Lay Magistrates Courts.

But Chuck is not backing down, arguing that it has become a critical concern for the unification of representation of all JPs.

According to Chuck, over the past year numerous discussions and consultations were held with the parties, including the custodes and the president of the LMAJ, regarding concern for the treatment and seeming distinction/separation being made with respect to the LMAJ from under the umbrella and directions of the custodes.

“At a ministerial meeting with the custodes on February 14, strong concerns were reiterated on this matter, which resulted in a unanimous decision being adopted by the custodes to have one organisation in each parish responsible for JPs,” said Chuck in a letter to LMAJ President Dr Lynden Rose.

“I am aware that there exist similar associations in some parishes, but in a few parishes the LMAJ is seen as separate from the justices of the peace organisation,” argued Chuck in the letter which was copied to all custodes and presidents of the parish chapters of the LMAJ.

He said at that February meeting a number of decisions were made, including that there should be one association in each parish for all JPs, headed by the custos as president, with the executive members to be elected by all the JPs in the parish. However, voting rights would be restricted to those who have paid their membership fees.

“Accordingly, I am advising of the decision of the custodes, which has my full support and should be implemented at the earliest opportunity, so as to regularise the representation of all justices of the peace under one association in each parish under the direction and presidency of the custos,” declared Chuck.