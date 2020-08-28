Victoria aims for engineering victory

Some 250 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984.

Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year, 14 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Over the course of this week the Jamaica Observer will share the stories of some of the 2020-2021 awardees.

A long-lasting positive impact on the engineering community through research, development and policy-making is the goal the Imperial College London-bound Victoria Grant has set herself at the end of her Chevening journey.

A self-confessed engineering enthusiast with an affinity for soil, Grant notes that from personal research and industry exposure, she has found that the geotechnical dimension of engineering can be overlooked and she intends to usher in change once equipped with her MSc in Soil Mechanics and Engineering Seismology.

“This MSc focuses on seismic phenomena and provides the perfect opportunity to obtain a deeper understanding of the engineering properties of the soil through an impressive selection of courses that are offered.

“Jamaica has many slope stability issues and is highly susceptible to other risks like liquefaction. The development of further expertise in this area is therefore crucial,” said Grant.

While fully focused and passionate about her future in engineering, the now 24-year-old Immaculate Conception High School graduate explained that this was not the case in 2014 with just a few months of sixth form remaining.

“It was a bit last minute, so last minute, that I did not even have physics in my toolkit,” said Grant.

Disadvantaged but determined, the ever-beaming Grant would go on to successfully complete her undergraduate degree at The University of the West Indies Mona, topping her class with a 3.94 GPA, while developing a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for engineering.

“I really took a liking to the geotechnical, coastal and environmental specialisations in particular, which has led me to work with the National Environment and Planning Agency where I work on many local development projects,” added Grant.

Feet on the ground, but ambition, sky-high, Grant said that she is eager to immerse herself in United Kingdom's culture and teachings but more anxious to return and apply First World knowledge to her field to the benefit of her homeland.

“Chevening presents a special opportunity to bolster my academic and technical skills while affirming my identity as a global citizen, but more importantly I want to move the needle forward by returning home with a well-needed skill set to work on high-impact projects and contribute to policy development and research,” declared Grant.