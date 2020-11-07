Video platforms tested as US election misinformation runs rampant

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — Amid an intense effort by social media platforms to curb misinformation around the US election, political operatives are finding loopholes on YouTube and other video platforms.

Google-owned YouTube has come under scrutiny for leaving online one video from a far-right media group claiming Donald Trump had won Tuesday's election, along with content from others close to the president challenging the integrity of the vote-counting process.

Days after the vote, challenger Joe Biden was closing in on victory as Trump launched unsubstantiated claims of fraud and made it clear he was not ready to concede.

Social media watchdogs say other videos containing falsehoods have circulated on TikTok and Facebook live streams, but the biggest concerns have been raised around YouTube, the behemoth of online videos.

“It seems like YouTube has done appreciably worse at policing disinformation around the election, including from the president, compared with Twitter or Facebook, both of which have been very aggressive in responding to the moment,” said Daniel Kreiss, a researcher with the University of North Carolina's Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life.

The watchdog group Media Matters for America listed a series of questionable videos that YouTube left online, saying the snippets had received more than one million views this week.

“ YouTube videos pushing misinformation about the results of the 2020 presidential election have received high combined view counts, despite the platform's community guidelines prohibiting 'content that aims to mislead people about voting',” said Media Matters analyst Alex Kaplan in a blog post Thursday.

Analysts say policing video content may be challenging for platforms, which use artificial intelligence to scan for keywords and unverified allegations.

“The problem with video, especially live video, is that it's hard for artificial intelligence to detect a problem,” said Adam Chiara, a professor of communication at University of Hartford.

This may be critical because for many young voters “this is how they are literally watching the election unfold... the country's youngest voters are scrolling through their social media feeds”, Chiara said.

YouTube this week took down a video in which former Trump strategist Steve Bannon called for the beheading of the Federal Bureau of Investigation director and top pandemic advisor, but stopped short of banning the account, which Twitter did.

“We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence. We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period,” YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph said.

The toughened stance by Twitter and Facebook on unverified election claims has prompted operatives to turn to YouTube, TikTok and even Facebook Live videos in an effort to circumvent restrictions.

Media reports said Facebook was moving to limit the distribution of live stream video content about the election.

Video-sharing app TikTok meanwhile, which had also pledged tough action on election misinformation, allowed a number of videos with false content to circulate, with at least 200,000 combined views, according to Media Matters.

“Misinformation videos alleging mass voter fraud are going viral on TikTok,” a Media Matters statement said earlier this week.

Yesterday, Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including the surging pandemic and deep political polarisation.

The focus was on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 16,000 votes, and Nevada, where the Democrat led by about 22,000, as Americans spent a third full day after the election without knowing who will lead them for the next four years. The prolonged process added to the anxiety of a nation whose racial and cultural divides were inflamed during the heated campaign.