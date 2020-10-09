Videographer wins 'COVID Ah Kip' social media competition

ASHAGAYE Mullings has taken the top spot in the Ministry of Health and Wellness' 'COVID Ah Kip' social media competition.

The competition, which was open to Jamaicans 18 to 35, was organised as part of a community engagement initiative aimed at reinforcing the infection prevention and control measures to stop the spread of the virus.

People were invited to create a one-minute video on wearing a mask or social distancing for a chance to win attractive prizes, plus the opportunity to have the winning entry featured in the ministry's ongoing COVID-19 education campaign.

At the awards ceremony held on Wednesday at the ministry's New Kingston offices, Mullings walked away with a FLOW smartphone, dinner for two at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, a $50,000 gift certificate from Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), two gas refills from IGL Blue Limited, and gift baskets from Dairy Industries Limited and Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited.

State minister in the ministry Juliet Cuthbert Flynn congratulated the competitors and thanked them for assisting the Government with promoting the message geared towards safeguarding the lives of Jamaicans.

“This is a good initiative to bring awareness regarding COVID-19, especially given the fact that we had a huge spike. The fact that persons took the time out on social media to engage in this kind of awareness is great,” she said.

Mullings, whose winning video focuses on the importance of wearing a mask, told JIS News that she was elated to have taken the top spot in the competition.

“I usually shy away from social media competitions because sometimes in the beginning you feel like you've got this, and then closer to the deadline another person creeps up and beats you,” she said.

An avid videographer, Mullings said she decided to enter in order to build her portfolio, but most importantly, to help “promote the message and sensitise people about the importance of wearing a mask because it lowers the chance of contracting [COVID-19].”

Second place went to a group consisting of Shemar Grant, Marian Burton and Jean Claude Walter. They received $5,000 gift certificates from MegaMart, gas refills from IGL Blue Limited; gift baskets from Dairy Industries and Jamaica Biscuit Company, and Day Spa certificates from Totally Male.

Sophia Taylor, who placed third, received a $25,000 gift certificate from Fontana Pharmacy, gas refill from IGL Blue Limited, and gift baskets from Dairy Industries and Jamaica Biscuit Company.