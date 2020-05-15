Viewing of Michael Gordon's body next Tuesday

The body of retired Jamaica Observer Senior Photo Editor Michael Gordon will be available for viewing next Tuesday between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at Roman's Funeral Parlour on Dunrobin Avenue, St Andrew, his family has advised.

Gordon was among the pioneers of the Observer which hit the streets in March 1993. He died suddenly at his home in St Andrew on May 6.

The 67-year-old, who won numerous awards for his work, served the Observer for 20 years. Before that he worked at the Jamaica Information Service.