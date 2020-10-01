Viola McCarthy remembered as 'a devoted child of God'
As family, friends and associates of 87-year-old Viola McCarthy said goodbye to her at Essex Hall Methodist Church in rural St Andrew last Saturday, the general consensus among mourners was that she “was a devoted child of God”.
“She would get flowers every Sunday to decorate the church hall,” McCarthy's grandniece Annakaye stated in the remembrance.
“Her favourite song was I'm Not My Own, I Belong To Jesus and she enjoyed dancing in the church hall,” added Annakaye, who noted that the woman, who was affectionately referred to as “Aunt Vie”, also enjoyed making coconut drops and duckunoo, two traditional Jamaican desserts.
“Aunt Vie loved her family dearly, especially her eldest sister Minnetta and youngest sister Daphney. On many occasions you will see her with a bag going to visit them or a friend. Whenever her younger nieces or nephews got into trouble she would not stop until they are free,” the grandniece stated.
Viola Euphemia McCarty was born January 29, 1933 in Content, Essex Hall. She was the fourth child of nine for Norman and Lydia McCarty and received her early education at Essex Hall School.
After leaving school she worked at the Grant Pen Market as a vendor and did craft work on the side to provide for her family
Aunt Vie was also remembered as a community person who got along well with all age groups. Although she was not a trained midwife she was very good at helping to deliver babies safely.
She also worked at Essex Hall Clinic and as a cook at Essex Hall School.
She is survived by her four children Keith, Hugh, Pamella, and Bonnitta; sisters Minnetta, Pearl, Daphney; brother Cyrus; grandchildren Kim, “Lexus”, “Sista”, “Trupsie”, and Ranell; great grand daughter Aliberry; daughter-in-law Joy; son-in-law Ervin; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
