Virtual format for National Honours and Awards ceremony 2020
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has advised that the Government of Jamaica will use a virtual format for the 2020 National Honours and Awards investiture ceremony.
The ceremony will be broadcast on National Heroes Day, October 19, 2020, on national television stations and social media, beginning at 8:30 am.
Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, stated that the decision to move to a virtual platform was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Following extensive consultation with Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, the decision was made to stage a virtual awards ceremony for broadcast on National Heroes Day.
The 2020 recipients have been asked to make themselves available for photographs, to facilitate the made-for-television ceremony. The production will be done over two days — Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 — at National Indoor Sports Centre.
Grange appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all honorees whose participation in this year's ceremony is being coordinated through the Chancery and Protocol Section of the Office of the Prime Minister.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy