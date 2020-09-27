Virtual format for National Honours and Awards ceremony 2020

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has advised that the Government of Jamaica will use a virtual format for the 2020 National Honours and Awards investiture ceremony.

The ceremony will be broadcast on National Heroes Day, October 19, 2020, on national television stations and social media, beginning at 8:30 am.

Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, stated that the decision to move to a virtual platform was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following extensive consultation with Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, the decision was made to stage a virtual awards ceremony for broadcast on National Heroes Day.

The 2020 recipients have been asked to make themselves available for photographs, to facilitate the made-for-television ceremony. The production will be done over two days — Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 — at National Indoor Sports Centre.

Grange appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all honorees whose participation in this year's ceremony is being coordinated through the Chancery and Protocol Section of the Office of the Prime Minister.