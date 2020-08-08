Virus-stricken US issues travel warning for three Caribbean countries

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (CMC)— The United States, which has the highest number of people suffering or killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has warned its nationals from travelling to three Caribbean Community countries because of the situation regarding the virus in those countries.

Washington has issued a travel warning for Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas and Haiti because they are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nassau earlier this week announced a total shutdown of the country, while the positive cases in Haiti have been increasing on a daily basis. Washington said in the case of Antigua and Barbuda, the island has lifted stay-at-home orders, and resumed some transportation options, and businesses operations.

“While Antigua received little damage during the 2017 hurricane season, Barbuda was seriously damaged. Infrastructure on Barbuda is still being rebuilt and there is power to fewer than half of the residences on the island,” Washington said, adding that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Antigua and Barbuda.

“With conditions improving in some countries while potentially deteriorating in others, the department has returned to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice — with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions — in order to give travellers detailed and actionable information they need to make informed travel decisions.

“We continue to recommend US citizens exercise caution when travelling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.” Washignton said

“Under this return to country-specific levels of travel advice, the travel advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel) due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions; US citizens are advised to exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime (the same as before the pandemic,” US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Daniel Durazo said in a statement.