Visiting Jamaican makes it a Christmas to remember in Kitson Town

ALTHEA Needham, a Jamaican living in the United States (US), recently brought cheer to more than 200 children and adults in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

On December 22, Needham collaborated with the Kitson Town-based Holy Ghost Assembly Church of God, where they gave the children books, and other educational gifts, as well as personal care items, while also fetting them along with their parents.

The New York resident explained that she had enquired from her sister and pastor of the church, why she left Linstead to minister in Kitson Town, and she spoke glowingly about the children in the area.

“That was a bit touching for me, so I decided to do a surprise treat,” the philanthropist said, adding that in addition to supporting education, she donated three wheelchairs and six walkers — one wheelchair and two walkers for the Kitson Town church, a set earmarked for the Linstead Hospital, and another set donated to the Bog Walk-based Bethel Baptist Church.

She said it was “a nice feeling when we go away and we can give back to the community we spend so many years in. If we can't do it big, you still give back; it makes a big difference,” Needham said, noting that needy persons from the communities attend the church, and they are well-placed to distribute or utilise the wheelchairs and the walkers.

Several of the children expressed their delight for the gift packages, which included toys, and pleaded for the outreach event to return to their community. But for one parent, Alecia Stewart, the “awesome,” event brought happiness to all the children, and helped her to save money that she would have used for her child to re-enter school in the New Year.

“January is back-to-school, and a lot of kids have used up what they before, and they love the things that are given to them today. I feel good, because it saved me a couple dollars that I would have been spending; so I am grateful,” Stewart said.

Head of the Holy Ghost Assembly Church of God, Pastor Joan Fennell, said the need of the communities must be met by the saints, and for the second time they sought to make a difference. We want education to be way beyond what is happening now in Kitson Town, so we decided to give it a lift,” she said. The pastor reported that sometime in January, the church will be establishing a homework centre in the area, to boost education.