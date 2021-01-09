VM makes Christmas merry for two with $1-m prizes

Victoria Mutual (VM) brought a big surprise and a very merry Christmas to two lucky million-dollar winners of the 'Win with VM' referral promotion.

On December 18, VM surprised Rena Reid, sales agent of Gore Developments, and Andrew Duncan, realtor associate at Remax-Elite, with their winning cheques and the realisation that this was going to be a holiday season neither of them would ever forget.

The 'Win with VM' promotion ran from February to October to reward realtor agents and developers who referred mortgage business to VM that resulted in approval and disbursement.

Reid and Duncan submitted the highest total dollar value of referrals resulting in mortgage disbursements.

The cheque presentations were a happy affair — a clever ruse to intensify the surprise.

Reid, described as always 'on the ball' and quick at her job, was led to believe that she was giving a tour of the Montego Bay West Village in St James, to a client before the surprise revelation of the winning cheque with her name on it, hidden behind a curtain.

Clearly dazed, Reid was filled with gratitude. She praised the VM team whom, she said, can weather any storm. Reid affirmed her commitment to continue working with the VM team.

“We started working already. I have started working already,” said Reid.

In the meantime, Duncan walked into his office to ecstatic shouts of surprise as his cheque lay face down on his desk.

“We have a great collaboration going,” Duncan said of his relationship with VM. “We have a good thing; not just me but the entire team.”

A previous recipient of a VM track scholarship, Duncan is also regarded as an energetic team player. He said he has always loved VM and enjoys the working relationship he has with the VM team.

“Let's go into 2021 working together. We can go house hunting!”

Paul Elliot, vice-president – sales at VM, said the Win with VM promotion demonstrates the building society's appreciation of its partners who play an integral role in its mission to improve lives.

“VM is committed to helping more people achieve financial wellness and a key part of this is through homeownership,” said Elliot.

“Our partners, the real estate agents and developers help us to reach more people and to improve more lives. We wanted to reward them for the important work that they do and to let them know that we appreciate the role they play in VM's unrelenting drive to improve the financial circumstances of more Jamaicans.

“This was a fun promotion and we are happy to have made Christmas that much merrier for two of our treasured partners,” added Elliot.