Vote for Lisa, KD urges PNP delegates

Former senator and Cabinet minister KD Knight has made a direct appeal to all People's National Party (PNP) delegates to support Lisa Hanna's bid for president of the Opposition party.

Knight, who had already declared his support for Hanna, said that after careful analysis of her performance as a Cabinet minister, chair of the party's Region One, as Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, and within the various structures of the party, he has concluded that she will make an excellent party leader.

Just over 3,350 delegates are registered to vote tomorrow to determine if Hanna, or St Andrew Southern MP Mark Golding will replace Dr Peter Phillips as the party's president.

Knight said one of the qualities that caused him to support Hanna is her tenacity.

“When she is faced with difficulties and problems, she does not resile from taking them on and dealing with them in a way which is to bring about a resolution,” he said.

Making reference to issues in Hanna's constituencies that have resulted in her being labelled as divisive, Knight said, “she did her very best not only to resolve the difficulties, but certainly to serve the people. So, she placed service above self, and that is exactly what she will do as the leader of the party”.

The veteran politician, who served in the House of Representatives for four terms representing St Catherine East Central, said anyone aspiring to be the leader of the PNP must come with “passion for leading the party and passion for renewing the party, a passion to deal with marginalised people in the society”.

He said Hanna has “an inspiring world view, which is to position the country in such a way that we can have an economy that grows, that we can make opportunities available to our people. She is thinking about education and the role it will play in social and economic mobility”.

Describing her plan to rebuild and rebrand the party as exciting for the future of the PNP, Knight said: “I am impressed with Ms Hanna's plan to bring unity and discipline within the structures of the party because, without unity, there cannot be party strength.”