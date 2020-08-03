 Voting patterns in St Mary SE since 1989

Monday, August 03, 2020

YEAR JLP PNP NDM UPP

1989 Alva Ross 6,476 Harry Douglas 7,319

1993 Alva Ross 5,342 Harry Douglas 5,755

1997 Don Creary 4,976 Harry Douglas 6,470 Lorane Ferguson 556

2002 Tarn Peralto 5,772 Harry Douglas 6,129 Lorane Ferguson 28 Donovan Patrick Harris 3 2007 Tarn Peralto 6,959 Harry Douglas 6,925

2011 Richard Creary 7,134 Winston Green 7,554

2016 Norman Dunn 7,319 Winston Green 7,324

2017 Norman Dunn 8,169 Shane Alexis 7,246

