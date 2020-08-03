Voting patterns in St Mary SE since 1989

YEAR JLP PNP NDM UPP 1989 Alva Ross 6,476 Harry Douglas 7,319 1993 Alva Ross 5,342 Harry Douglas 5,755 1997 Don Creary 4,976 Harry Douglas 6,470 Lorane Ferguson 556 2002 Tarn Peralto 5,772 Harry Douglas 6,129 Lorane Ferguson 28 Donovan Patrick Harris 3 2007 Tarn Peralto 6,959 Harry Douglas 6,925 2011 Richard Creary 7,134 Winston Green 7,554 2016 Norman Dunn 7,319 Winston Green 7,324 2017 Norman Dunn 8,169 Shane Alexis 7,246

