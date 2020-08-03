Voting patterns in St Mary SE since 1989
YEAR JLP PNP NDM UPP
1989 Alva Ross 6,476 Harry Douglas 7,319
1993 Alva Ross 5,342 Harry Douglas 5,755
1997 Don Creary 4,976 Harry Douglas 6,470 Lorane Ferguson 556
2002 Tarn Peralto 5,772 Harry Douglas 6,129 Lorane Ferguson 28 Donovan Patrick Harris 3 2007 Tarn Peralto 6,959 Harry Douglas 6,925
2011 Richard Creary 7,134 Winston Green 7,554
2016 Norman Dunn 7,319 Winston Green 7,324
2017 Norman Dunn 8,169 Shane Alexis 7,246
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy