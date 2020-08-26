Wait and see if Canada's immigration downturn shifts

Dear Mr Brown,

With the borders closed, do you think that immigration will soon pick up again since the worst seems to be over with the COVID-19 pandemic?

— AM

Dear AM:

The effects of the pandemic are causing a backlog of immigration applications. As such, although applications are accepted and are being processed, it is difficult to give advice regarding the processing times.

In response to COVID-19, Canada closed its borders to all non-essential traffic, leading to a drastic downturn in immigration and a slowdown of new permanent residents to the country. A recovery in 2021 will depend, in part, on the course of the pandemic.

Immigration levels have plunged by nearly two-thirds in the second quarter of 2020, as border restrictions remained in effect. According to recent data, with border closures in place, only 34,260 permanent residents were granted permission to enter Canada between April and June this year, compared to 94,275 for the same period last year.

High levels of immigration have always been a driving force behind Canada's economic growth, while also strengthening the labour market and supporting the housing market. Without high levels of immigration, Canada faces both a declining population and an ageing workforce, which could have a much larger negative impact on Canadian housing markets.

The rental market will be more immediately impacted by the immigration slowdown, since most newcomers rent when they arrive in Canada. However, over time, the slowdown could lead to a more lasting effect on ownership in the housing market.

Recent data shows:

• Permanent resident additions were down 30 per cent in March, versus a year earlier;

• Temporary foreign worker entries in the agricultural sector fell 45 per cent in March, from a year earlier;

• The number of students entering on study visas fell 45 per cent in March, compared to a year earlier; and

• The net loss of new permanent residents this year could total up to 170,000.

Due to travel restrictions and border closures, only those whose permanent residency or study permits had been approved before March 18 are allowed to enter Canada. There were also 45 per cent fewer students entering on study visas in March, and fall enrolments are likely to be down sharply amid travel restrictions and a broad, possibly permanent, shift to remote learning.

Canada's colleges and universities have come to rely on international students to bolster enrolment as growth in domestic students plateaued over the past 10 years.

With closed borders and schools offering online learning for the most part, small businesses and landlords who depend on these students for revenue will be negatively impacted.

International students contribute over CDN$6 billion in tuition alone each year. A decline in foreign students could also affect what's been an important source of new permanent residents. For example, last year, 11,000 new permanent residents had previously studied in Canada.

In response to your question, we will have to wait and see how things progress with the pandemic in terms of possible new outbreaks, as well as the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

