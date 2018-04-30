Waite, Fisher apply to represent PNP in St Elizabeth NE

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Deputy general secretary of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Basil Waite and former mayor of Black River and councillor for the Balaclava Division Everton Fisher have formally applied to represent the party in St Elizabeth North Eastern come the next parliamentary elections.

Fisher and Waite have come forward following the decision of Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth NE Evon Redman to step away from representational politics after a single term in office.

PNP general secretary Julian Robinson told the Jamaica Observer that the two applicants will need to be interviewed by a Regional Appraisal Panel as well as the PNP's Integrity Commission prior to a delegates' selection conference set for May 20.

“Once they get past the appraisal process, then we move forward to the selection conference,” said Robinson.

The PNP General Secretary said the window for applications opened on April 18 and closed last Friday, April 27.

Under the Jamaican Constitution parliamentary elections are due in 2021, though Prime Minister Andrew Holness has the right to send Jamaicans to the polls before then, if he so wishes.

St Elizabeth North Eastern is traditionally a PNP stronghold but the party has had to deal with a number of crises involving representation over the last decade.

Kern Spencer comfortably won St Elizabeth North Eastern on the PNP ticket in 2007 by 2,138 votes, even as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) took over Government for the first time since the 1980s. However, Spencer had to give up leadership of the PNP's constituency organisation after going before the court on corruption charges related to the so-called Cuban light bulb scandal. Spencer was eventually cleared of all charges.

Following Spencer's fall from grace, Waite won the support of PNP delegates in 2010.

However, for reasons that were never properly explained, Waite was shunted aside by the PNP leadership prior to the December 2011 elections, paving the way for Raymond Pryce to be the party's standard bearer.

Pryce won the seat by over 4,000 votes, reflecting a strong islandwide swing towards the PNP.

But Pryce struggled to unite Comrades in the constituency, leading to a challenge and eventual displacement by Redman during a period of instability and deep divisions. Such was the level of discord that Redman won the seat in 2016 by just 1,524 votes – 7,733 to the JLP's Dr Saphire Longmore's 6,209.

Two independent candidates shared 778 votes between them — most of those electors were said to be disgruntled Pryce supporters.

