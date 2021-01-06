JAMAICANS yesterday reacting to the news of the death of business mogul Gordon “Butch” Stewart, remembered the Sandals and ATL Group of Companies chairman as a regular Jamaican who rose to great heights, and who gave back much to his country.

Stewart, among other things, was remembered as the man who resurrected the country's airline, Air Jamaica, and who rescued the Jamaican dollar during hard economic times in the 1990s.

Gaston Brown, businessman: “I am an entrepreneur, and so when it comes to business I draw a lot of inspiration from Mr Stewart. I was in school when he launched the Butch Stewart initiative; I was at CAST (College of Arts, Science, and Technology) where I studied business administration. And the level of inspiration I got from somebody like that man is that he is not afraid, as my mother would say, 'to launch out inna di deep fi catch fish'. Them man deh just put it all in, and it allowed me to become a better business person and not be scared of taking risks.

When you look at what a regular Jamaican man like Mr Butch Stewart can achieve, it motivates you. And we need more people like him. As a Jamaican he is in the same category of a Usain Bolt. That's how much Butch Stewart's legacy contributes to our country, regardless of the negative things people want to say about him. Walk good, Mr Stewart.”

Frankie Campbell, Fab-5 band member: “I am very surprised because nobody knew that he was ill. But it's a big loss because I think he single-handedly did more for Jamaica's tourism and the hotel industry than anybody else. He really changed the whole landscape of tourism in terms of the all-inclusive hotels, and he put Jamaica on the map for that. Sandals is an international brand that is doing well in the Caribbean and all over the world. He will be missed, but I'm sure that Sandals will continue after he has set the business side of things.

He was a grounded man, come from humble beginnings and you talk to him. He was very accessible. He used to walk around in the hotels and talk to everybody. So it's a big loss.”

Cloris Brown-Williams, retiree: “All I know is that Butch Stewart was a good man. I remember the time when the dollar was becoming a runaway train; he plugged some into the system to halt the slide. He has left a legacy by bringing some of the major international industries into Jamaica, like the hotel chains, and the BMW motor car. Not to mention his input in Air Jamaica, one of our birds that we wish was still flying. He did so much.

I just wish that more of our business people would show the kind of interest in our country like he has shown. And I don't think he had to do it. But he showed people how to be patriotic, and to believe in our country. May his soul rest in peace. He was loved.”

Ezroy Anderson, taxi operator: “Butch Stewart was a great man and a great Jamaican. Him starting ATL Motors was a great thing for Jamaica, and all of the hotels that he built in Jamaica to draw the tourist them come out here.

He did a lot for Jamaica and he will be well missed. I believe that we have lost another icon and I believe that he is going to go down as one of Jamaica's great icons.”

Aldon Fearman: “I personally never met him but I have heard about what he has done for the country and for the hotel industry and it is truly commendable what he has done and the time that he has done it in, because normally you don't have one person doing so much, sometimes their children come on and carry on some of the things. I was shocked when I saw it last night [that he had died]. It came as shock and it's a great loss for Jamaica.”

Dave Chow, businessman: “I don't know much about him except that he was always giving money to help develop the country. He pumped money into the Bank of Jamaica when the dollar was going under. I'm just sorry about his passing and condolences to his family. His legacy lives on and he has left his footprint. I wish more of us could take action like that.”

Gary Williams, tradesman: “Mr Stewart was my former boss when I was working at ATL for 13 years, and I remember him as a straightforward person. If he had something to say, him just say it. It didn't matter what it was, so long as it is the truth, he is going to tell you. And he was just nice to persons overall. He will be greatly missed. I am sad to hear the news that another great Jamaican has passed on. He has left a legacy that has helped a lot of people and still helping many persons. I hope that he rests in peace.”

Caleb Mignott, businessman: “All I know about Mr Stewart was that he had the Midas touch because everything he touched turned to gold. I remember when he took over Air Jamaica and bring it back to life. I just hope one of his children will take up where he left off with the same zest that he had.”