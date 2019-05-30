Wards at South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre for Girls feted

WARDS at the South Camp Juvenile Correctional and Remand Centre for Girls in Kingston, were feted with a brunch in observance of Child Month, last Wednesday.

The 'Spring Brunch', which was the brainchild of We Transform programme mentor, Kim Bernard, was held under the theme: 'Self-Love'.

The We Transform programme is implemented through the Department of Correctional Services in the four juvenile remand centres, and focuses on the rehabilitation and reintegration of youth offenders.

Speaking with JIS News, acting policy director in the Offender Management, Rehabilitation Policy & Parole Board Administration Branch, Ella Ghartey, said the Ministry of National Security partnered with Bernard, having recognised the value of the initiative.

“Initiatives like these fall perfectly under the ministry's social intervention programmes that are focused on reducing youth offending. The ministry and its partners believe the girls here need direction, love and support, so this kind of exposure is critical, because they are able to attain these soft skills, such as etiquette,” she added.

Ghartey noted that the theme of self-love was relevant as the development of the girls' self-esteem is important in shaping them holistically.

“A lot of these girls have insecurities and are struggling with loving themselves, so this particular theme was special and appropriate as Kim really wanted the girls to have an appreciation for their value,” she said.

The event saw a five-course brunch done by well-known caterer Jacqui Tyson. The young women also received lessons in etiquette by Kaci Fennel-Shirley and had a vision board session, led by Terri-Karelle Reid.