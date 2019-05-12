Warmer nights for Mandeville's Clifton McPherson

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Clifton McPherson is a familiar face around this central Jamaica town.

Quite vocal, he travels through the town selling items such as fabric softener, liquid soap, batteries and wipes in his trolley.

One of the places he frequents is the post office grounds on South Race Course Road.

Unknown to many, however, McPherson is homeless and that is where he often spends his nights as well.

He told the Jamaica Observer recently that for approximately the last three years that is where he takes his rest.

McPherson related that he grew up at the St John Bosco Boys' Home in the parish from he was an infant to 18 years, after which he ventured out to take on his own responsibility.

Challenges for him, he said, include getting “less pay” for work undertaken when he does jobs for others and that is what spurred him to “juggle” for himself.

According to Councillor Faith Sampson, chairman of the Poor Relief Committee at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, he is also one of the “registered poor” in the parish.

She said that he is on the Poor Relief “outdoor roll”, which means he receives assistance from the Government but is not in a facility such as the Manchester Infirmary.

The limited space at the infirmary necessitates that many persons have to be placed on a waiting list with the hope of an opportunity to secure a spot inside.

With an Indigent Housing Project now going on in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to expand the service of infirmaries, there are warmer nights in the future for persons such as McPherson.

The Manchester Municipal Corporation made a head start on putting indigent housing in the parish when it self-funded two units in the Hatfield area and handed them over during an official ceremony in late April.

McPherson was one of the fortunate recipients and another resident Denroy Rowe, who was residing at the infirmary.

The units are modern, newly-built studio apartments furnished with items such as a bed, stove, chairs and dining table. There is also access for the physically challenged.

Though McPherson and Rowe, who is wheelchair-bound, will be monitored, Sampson said they can live at the new units until they die or their circumstances change and they no longer need the assistance.

“Mi give God thanks,” McPherson told the Sunday Observer.

Rowe too was grateful and told the audience that when times were better for him he rendered assistance to others.

It was a proud moment for Mayor of Mandeville and Chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation Donovan Mitchell, that the organisation was able to undertake the initiative.

“This money is from own-source, particularly most of this funds came from sub-divisions and building funds…,” he told the ceremony.

In speaking to the Sunday Observer, Mitchell said it cost about $6 million for all aspects of the project. The land is owned by the Corporation.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, who was also on hand, said that the money spent will be returned in full as funds were allocated for similar projects across the island.

He said that survey shows that over 2,000 people are living on the streets across the country and based on his knowledge he thinks the figures are much higher.

McKenzie noted that homelessness is not unique to Jamaica but if there can be an assurance to remove one person off the street everyday and place, them in a much more secure place it would be a great achievement.

He lamented that some homeless persons cruelly lose their lives on the street.

The minister reiterated that the new indigent housing units are for those desperately in need.

Mitchell said that the Corporation is committed to building and refurbishing more facilities for less fortunate persons in Manchester.