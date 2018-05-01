Warming up relations between France and Jamaica

A new attempt at warming up already cordial relations between France and Jamaica has been set in motion by a three-member senatorial delegation from the France-Caribbean friendship group, which recently arrived here for a two-day working visit.

One of the key objectives of the visit is to deepen “the integration of French territories in the Caribbean within their regional environment”, the French Embassy in Kingston said in a press statement yesterday.

Leading the French delegation was Hélène Conway-Mouret, senator representing French citizens living overseas and a former minister and president of the friendship group. The others were Catherine Conconne, senator representing Martinique; and Pierre Louault, senator representing Indre- et-Loire, a French department located in the Loire Valley.

While in Jamaica from April 23 to 24, the French senators met with Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson; Senator Aubyn Hill; Kingston Mayor Senator Delroy Williams; and Jampro President Diane Edwards.

The embassy statement described the bilateral talks as “fruitful and enriching”, saying it had covered strategic economic sectors such as the tourism industry, the Kingston Harbour, as well as possible future cooperation with French companies.

The discussions also focused on the challenges linked to climate change, regional co-operation, and the role of the Caribbean Community, as well as on sharing French culture through links with Alliance Française de la Jamaïque, Shortwood Teachers' College and The University of the West Indies.

— Desmond Allen