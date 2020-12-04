Warmington sees tough task ahead for boundaries committee

ST Catherine South Western Member of Parliament (MP) and returned member of the Constituency Boundaries Committee of the House, Everald Warmington, has indicated that the committee will have a tough task of pushing ahead to approve the correction of any breaches in the elector limit across the island's 63 constituencies.

The review must be completed by the end of March 2022.

The committee, now chaired by House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Phillibert, met this week to discuss the way forward on its deliberations.

The committee's last meeting, just more than three years ago, was a stormy one with MPs rejecting the recommendations of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) to realign constituency boundaries to correct anomalies in 33 constituencies across 12 parishes.

The ECJ said 153 polling divisions (PDs) were affected, 63 more than the 90 that had been approved to be rectified.

The committee agreed only on the recommendation for the realignment of boundaries to correct breaches in the lower limit for St Andrew North Eastern, and Trelawny Southern.

Warmington was among those who opposed the adjustment at the time on the grounds that approval was given only for the boundaries affecting 90 polling divisions. He accused the ECJ of being incompetent.

In its explanation for the 63 additional polling divisions, the commission said in some instances more than one polling division in an area was affected, and therefore, the additional PDs were connected to the original 90 that were submitted.

During the meeting this week, Warmington said, “The period for the issue of boundaries is 2020 and that's a laborious task. It takes a lot of work, because we have parish boundaries committees that have to meet the review by the Electoral Office, then the Electoral Commission, so we can't wait too long to address that particular issue.”

The review must be done every four to six years.

In 2017, the ECJ said the misalignments it identified between parish and polling division boundaries could cause issues, such as voters in a particular area of a parish deciding the political outcome of a constituency or electoral division in an adjoining parish.

The commission stressed that the breaches went against Section 67/2 of the constitution, but the 2017 Constituency Boundaries Committee insisted that the report was riddled with errors.

At this week's meeting, South East St Andrew MP Julian Robinson told the committee that the EOJ has started the process of removing dead electors from the voters' list, and that it should be noted that this would influence the numbers.

He also stressed the long overdue need for reverification but acknowledged that it was a costly exercise that is not expected to be prioritised at this time.

The members of the new committee are Dalrymple -Philibert; Robinson; MP for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton; MP for St Catherine Southern Fitz Jackson; MP for St James Southern Homer Davis; and MP for St James East Central Edmund Bartlett.

