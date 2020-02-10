Warmington vows to continue political work after retirement
BY ALICIA DUNKLEY-WILLIS
Senior staff reporter
dunkleywillisa@jamaicaobserver.com
Everald Warmington, the sole Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate to have won the St Catherine South Western seat since it was created in 1976, says while he will retire after the next general election, constitutionally due next year, he will, by no means, go into political oblivion.
Addressing a meeting of the party's Area Council Two, which he chairs, in Portmore, St Catherine, yesterday, Warmington said he intended to do all in his power to help the party maintain its hold on his constituency.
“We were told it couldn't be won. Mr [Bruce] Golding (former prime minister and member of parliament) lost by 2,000 votes in 1976; in 1980 I won by 4,000 votes. I came back 20 years after and won it again. Each time I beat a PNP (People's National Party) man out there, him tek it to heart and drop dung dead. Every single one who campaign against mi fi di seat, drop dung dead sometime, and I'm still standing and will be standing after the next election,” Warmington — known for controversial and feisty comments — told party supporters.
“Out there now, them don't want to say anything bout mi, because dem seh mi a di biggest obeah man… poor mi… I can assure you the next time around, South West St Catherine will still be in the winning column and I'm building that seat to the extent that when I retire, sometime after the next election, wi can look at South West St Catherine as a rockstone Labour Party seat that whoever come can maintain it,” he told the gathering.
“I am here to tell you, don't worry; when I retire I am going nowhere at all. I will be on the ground as if I am running. I will work with them and when that is done I am making myself available to the party to assist them nationally to organise the seats throughout the country. I will be sharing with other constituencies my knowledge that I have garnered after over 50 years in politics. I want to teach young politicians how yuh win a seat and how yuh continue to hold a seat. Don't win it and lose it, win it and hold on pon it and run again,” he told the cheering crowd.
In the meantime, the veteran politician declared the party's Area Council Two to be “the strongest in Jamaica right now”.
“The last election we formed the Government with a one-seat majority. This Area Council Two played a pivotal role to strengthen the Government whereby we were able to take two seats from the PNP in by-elections. The two extra seats to strengthen the prime minister's hand were taken in Area Council Two because we have been working on the ground. When they said peace and safety we ensured it was sudden destruction for them,” Warmington said.
“Moving forward we will ensure that South East St Catherine must come home, North West St Catherine must join us, Central St Mary must join us, North Central St Catherine must join us, and South St Catherine must join us,” he declared.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy