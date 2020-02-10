Warmington vows to continue political work after retirement

Everald Warmington, the sole Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate to have won the St Catherine South Western seat since it was created in 1976, says while he will retire after the next general election, constitutionally due next year, he will, by no means, go into political oblivion.

Addressing a meeting of the party's Area Council Two, which he chairs, in Portmore, St Catherine, yesterday, Warmington said he intended to do all in his power to help the party maintain its hold on his constituency.

“We were told it couldn't be won. Mr [Bruce] Golding (former prime minister and member of parliament) lost by 2,000 votes in 1976; in 1980 I won by 4,000 votes. I came back 20 years after and won it again. Each time I beat a PNP (People's National Party) man out there, him tek it to heart and drop dung dead. Every single one who campaign against mi fi di seat, drop dung dead sometime, and I'm still standing and will be standing after the next election,” Warmington — known for controversial and feisty comments — told party supporters.

“Out there now, them don't want to say anything bout mi, because dem seh mi a di biggest obeah man… poor mi… I can assure you the next time around, South West St Catherine will still be in the winning column and I'm building that seat to the extent that when I retire, sometime after the next election, wi can look at South West St Catherine as a rockstone Labour Party seat that whoever come can maintain it,” he told the gathering.

“I am here to tell you, don't worry; when I retire I am going nowhere at all. I will be on the ground as if I am running. I will work with them and when that is done I am making myself available to the party to assist them nationally to organise the seats throughout the country. I will be sharing with other constituencies my knowledge that I have garnered after over 50 years in politics. I want to teach young politicians how yuh win a seat and how yuh continue to hold a seat. Don't win it and lose it, win it and hold on pon it and run again,” he told the cheering crowd.

In the meantime, the veteran politician declared the party's Area Council Two to be “the strongest in Jamaica right now”.

“The last election we formed the Government with a one-seat majority. This Area Council Two played a pivotal role to strengthen the Government whereby we were able to take two seats from the PNP in by-elections. The two extra seats to strengthen the prime minister's hand were taken in Area Council Two because we have been working on the ground. When they said peace and safety we ensured it was sudden destruction for them,” Warmington said.

“Moving forward we will ensure that South East St Catherine must come home, North West St Catherine must join us, Central St Mary must join us, North Central St Catherine must join us, and South St Catherine must join us,” he declared.