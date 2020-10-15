Washington Boulevard breakaway

MOTORISTS had to be redirected in section of the westbound carriageway on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew yesterday as a result of road collapse.

The National Works Agency said yesterday that a breakage in a pipeline at a section of the road caused the embankment to fail, impacting the condition of the surface of the road.

The pipeline was reportedly damaged by a heavily laden truck that was travelling in the area.

Up to press time yesterday workmen were at the location assessing the extent of the damage.

Jamaica Observer photographers Karl Mclarty and Naphtali Junior captured some of the scenes.