Washington Boulevard road repairs to be completed today

THE National Works Agency (NWA) says it will be continuing road repairs along a section of Washington Boulevard, St Andrew, today. The activities will be concentrated in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens and will affect the use of the extreme right and right-turning lanes onto Duhaney Drive.

Stephen Shaw, manager, communication and customer services at the NWA, said the works which are scheduled to start at 10:00 am should be completed within a four-hour window. He said that it is the completion of final pavement works which started along the 400-metre section between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection last weekend.

“Already motorists have been experiencing more comfortable and faster commutes along the section which was previously disturbed for the installation of NWC waterlines. The works undertaken by the NWA so far involve the backfilling and compaction of trenches dug for the waterline works as well as the application of a first layer of asphalt,” said Shaw.

Motorists, he said, could experience traffic delays as a result of today's planned works. However, he said the activities should be completed ahead of evening peak-hour traffic.