Washington Boulevard road repairs to be completed today
THE National Works Agency (NWA) says it will be continuing road repairs along a section of Washington Boulevard, St Andrew, today. The activities will be concentrated in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens and will affect the use of the extreme right and right-turning lanes onto Duhaney Drive.
Stephen Shaw, manager, communication and customer services at the NWA, said the works which are scheduled to start at 10:00 am should be completed within a four-hour window. He said that it is the completion of final pavement works which started along the 400-metre section between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection last weekend.
“Already motorists have been experiencing more comfortable and faster commutes along the section which was previously disturbed for the installation of NWC waterlines. The works undertaken by the NWA so far involve the backfilling and compaction of trenches dug for the waterline works as well as the application of a first layer of asphalt,” said Shaw.
Motorists, he said, could experience traffic delays as a result of today's planned works. However, he said the activities should be completed ahead of evening peak-hour traffic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy